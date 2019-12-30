Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.65. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

