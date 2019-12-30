Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.27 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $71.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.29 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $225.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.57 million to $265.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $436.47 million, with estimates ranging from $378.37 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $117.54 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply