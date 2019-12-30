Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $71.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.29 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $225.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.57 million to $265.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $436.47 million, with estimates ranging from $378.37 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $117.54 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

