Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.45. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

