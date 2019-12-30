Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

NYSE:EC opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

