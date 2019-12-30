Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Emcor Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Emcor Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.