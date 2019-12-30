Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Encana reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECA shares. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Encana by 22.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

