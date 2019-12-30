Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

