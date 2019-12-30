Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.76 Million

Analysts expect that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post sales of $179.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.33 million to $181.85 million. GasLog reported sales of $188.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $648.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.01 million to $664.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.26 million, with estimates ranging from $749.95 million to $773.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

GLOG opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $789.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GasLog by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 145.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 535,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 317,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

