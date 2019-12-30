Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $819.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 32.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $182.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $98.56 and a 52-week high of $185.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

