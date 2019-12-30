Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $529,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,965,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in New Relic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 28,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1,689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.19 and a beta of 0.98.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

