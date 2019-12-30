Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Opus Bank posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OPB. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.33.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

