Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $378.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.02 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $332.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

