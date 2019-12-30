Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Workiva by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1,129.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. Workiva has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.