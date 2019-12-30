Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.00 Price Target for First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

MYFW stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.55.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.