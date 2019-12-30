Zacks: LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LYTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

