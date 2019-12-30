Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

