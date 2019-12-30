Zacks: Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $42.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. 9,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,266. The stock has a market cap of $542.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

