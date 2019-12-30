Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.24% of Zai Lab worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.