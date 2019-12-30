Zap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,849.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market capitalization of $248,030.00 and $8,849.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

