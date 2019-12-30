Zcash 1-Day Volume Tops $147.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $28.41 or 0.00389552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinut, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Zcash has a market cap of $236.25 million and $147.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00075136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00098569 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000958 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,315,306 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cryptopia, Huobi, Poloniex, Kraken, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, Exmo, YoBit, Ovis, LocalTrade, Allcoin, Liquid, BitBay, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitlish, Bitinka, HitBTC, BigONE, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, BiteBTC, C2CX, Bitfinex, BCEX, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Kuna, Graviex, Upbit, CoinEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Waves Decentralized Exchange, WEX, Instant Bitex, Binance, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Coinut, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Gemini and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

