ZCore Price Reaches $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. ZCore has a market cap of $202,638.00 and $23,309.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,925,763 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

