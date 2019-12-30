Zebi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $376.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $289,652.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Koinex, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

