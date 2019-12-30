Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Reaches Market Cap of $125,175.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $125,175.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,245,946 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

