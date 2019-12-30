Zel Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00100390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,735,500 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

