Zero Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Zero has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $518,526.00 and $365.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00100390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,783,548 coins and its circulating supply is 7,699,017 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

