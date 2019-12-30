Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $297,464.00 and $9,060.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.