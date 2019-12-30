ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $820,158.00 and $26,278.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.51 or 0.06117425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

