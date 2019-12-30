Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $300,362.00 and approximately $7,572.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

