Zilliqa Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $44.46 million and $4.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Radar Relay, GOPAX and Gate.io. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,081,144,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,789,677,061 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, UEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Upbit, DEx.top, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Coinone, HitBTC, Bitbns, Hotbit, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Korbit, BitForex, BitMart, GOPAX, OKEx, Binance, BiteBTC, WazirX, Gate.io, Coinhub, DDEX, FCoin, Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OOOBTC and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

