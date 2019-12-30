Zipper Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2.46 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000959 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

