ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $212,875.00 and $183.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00339666 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013795 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003489 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010064 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

