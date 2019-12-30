Zoomba (ZBA) Market Capitalization Tops $1,633.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Zoomba has a market cap of $1,633.00 and $6.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00642072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001168 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

