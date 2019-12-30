ZrCoin Trading Up 2.4% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00024737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $79,942.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

