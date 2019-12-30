ZTCoin Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.06101610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

