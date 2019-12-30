ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,026.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $22,850.00 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00631259 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,857,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,857,937 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

