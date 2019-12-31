$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

SMPL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,795. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,634 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

