0Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,578.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000281 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

