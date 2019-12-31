$1.70 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Target posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77. Target has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

