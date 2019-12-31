$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.15. Adobe posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.39. 642,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.89. Adobe has a 1 year low of $215.15 and a 1 year high of $332.88. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

