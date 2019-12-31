4NEW 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,191.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $5,822.00 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Exrates, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

