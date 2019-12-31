AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AACAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

