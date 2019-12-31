ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

ACCOR S A/S stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. ACCOR S A/S has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

About ACCOR S A/S

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

