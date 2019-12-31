Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $7,938,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

