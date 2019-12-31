Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $385,271.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $321,350.00 and $385,271.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.01800169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.77 or 0.02836853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00575173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00620344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062420 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00385300 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

