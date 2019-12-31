Adshares Price Tops $0.0308 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $7,873.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,470 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

