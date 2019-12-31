Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.