Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches Market Cap of $14,239.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,239.00 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,187,927 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

