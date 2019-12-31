aelf Price Up 0.4% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Kyber Network, Gate.io and GOPAX. aelf has a market cap of $27.27 million and $9.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Koinex, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx, BCEX, ABCC, Allbit, AirSwap, Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

