Aeternity Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, HADAX, OTCBTC and Zebpay. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,253,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,432,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Zebpay, Crex24, IDAX, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, HADAX, FCoin, OOOBTC, Liqui, Koinex, Binance, Tokenomy, BitMart, ZB.COM, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

