Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.48 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and IDEX. Aion has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Koinex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, RightBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, BitForex, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

